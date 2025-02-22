Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €58.90 ($61.35) and last traded at €58.74 ($61.19). Approximately 89,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.50 ($60.94).

Covestro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84.

Covestro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.