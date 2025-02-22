Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 126,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 87,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

