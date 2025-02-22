Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 126,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 87,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FL
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Lithium
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.