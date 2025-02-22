Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVBH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avidbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
