Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VID shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Videndum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VID

Videndum Trading Down 22.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.