Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMNEY. UBS Group downgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

SMNEY traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 95,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.76. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

