Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 600,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 282,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

