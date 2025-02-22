Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, Global Blue Group, Regal Rexnord, and MGO Global are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the electronic commerce industry, selling products or services online through websites or digital platforms. These stocks can encompass a wide range of businesses, including online retailers, payment processors, and technology companies that support ecommerce operations. Investors interested in the growth potential of digital retail often look to invest in ecommerce stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $1,019.96. 174,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,775. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,072.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 1,818,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 2,979,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Global Blue Group (GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

GB traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 8,050,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE RRX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 278,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $130.94 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

NASDAQ MGOL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 89,347,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,053,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

