ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 57345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.74.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ITOCHU stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCYFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

