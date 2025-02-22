ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 57345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.74.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ITOCHU

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ITOCHU stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

See Also

