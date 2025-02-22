Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 76769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.