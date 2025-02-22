Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 76769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

