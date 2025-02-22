Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 30.4% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). 19,404,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
The stock has a market cap of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
