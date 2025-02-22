Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) dropped 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

VID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

