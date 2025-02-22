Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 338,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 109,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

