First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 153,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 65,029 shares.The stock last traded at $134.30 and had previously closed at $136.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
