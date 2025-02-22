Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 27.5% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91). Approximately 35,152,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 4,193,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
