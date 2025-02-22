Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 86 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

