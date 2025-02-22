Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.