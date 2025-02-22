Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,182,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,956 shares.The stock last traded at $75.96 and had previously closed at $75.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.