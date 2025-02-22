Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 155555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.