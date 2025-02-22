Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 313,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 175,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

