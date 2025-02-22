Comparing MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MARA and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARA 0 6 4 0 2.40 Bit Digital 0 0 2 1 3.33

MARA currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.08%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.70%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MARA.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARA $387.51 million 12.84 $261.17 million $0.79 18.56 Bit Digital $44.92 million 9.26 -$13.89 million $0.06 45.17

This table compares MARA and Bit Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. MARA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MARA and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92% Bit Digital -2.75% -5.69% -4.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of MARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MARA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MARA has a beta of 5.76, suggesting that its share price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats MARA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

