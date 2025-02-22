Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $214,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

