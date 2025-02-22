Top Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 22nd

Walmart, PDD, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,962,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded up $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,790,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

