Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Tesla, Baidu, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.40. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 11,645,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 70,315,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,614,404. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04.

