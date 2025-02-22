Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – February 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Air Products and Chemicals are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.67. 14,676,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.00. 1,939,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,497. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.02. 1,392,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

