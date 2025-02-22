Title: Helix Energy Solutions Group Extends Alliance Agreement Term Till 2026

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX), a prominent offshore energy services company, recently announced an extension of its Strategic Alliance Agreement with OneSubsea LLC, Cameron Lux V Sarl, OneSubsea UK Limited, Schlumberger Technology Corporation, Schlumberger B.V., and Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings Ltd.

Originally entered into by the parties on January 5, 2015, the Alliance Agreement outlines the entities’ strategic collaboration. It encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, promotion, marketing, and sale of integrated equipment and services for subsea well intervention systems on a global scale. The original Alliance Agreement included a ten-year term.

According to the Amendment and Assignment Agreement (the “Amendment”), executed on February 17, 2025, the contractual term of the Alliance Agreement now extends up to January 5, 2026. This Amendment increases the longevity of the collaborative efforts by one year.

Please note, this description of the Amendment is not exhaustive. The complete details are provided by reference to the Amendment itself, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to the current report on Form 8-K by Helix Energy Solutions Group.

This report gives an account of Helix Energy Solutions Group’s latest strategic business developments and actions relevant to shareholders and other stakeholders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

