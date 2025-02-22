Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

