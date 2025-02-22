iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,443,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 365,486 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $22.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 811,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 303,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

