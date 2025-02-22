iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,443,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 365,486 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $22.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
