Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 943733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.65).

GRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 336 ($4.25) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.89.

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,666.67%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 29,992 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £64,482.80 ($81,469.11). Also, insider Robert Hudson sold 48,642 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £107,012.40 ($135,202.02). Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

