Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.44), with a volume of 20503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.54).

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.88. The firm has a market cap of £186.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

About Robert Walters

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

