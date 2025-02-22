High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

