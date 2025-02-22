AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $202.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.29. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.33%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

