Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 217,544 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,544 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $91,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

