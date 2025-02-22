Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.