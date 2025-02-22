Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 22nd (ABEO, CBRL, CR, CSCO, DLR, EEFT, ERJ, FMC, IMUX, INVA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 22nd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

