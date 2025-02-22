Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 22nd (ABEO, CBRL, CR, CSCO, DLR, EEFT, ERJ, FMC, IMUX, INVA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 22nd:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
