Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 565,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 734,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Replimune Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,013.88. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

