Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 71883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

SGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.38.

In related news, Director Calum Macleod Morrison acquired 25,000 shares of Snowline Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$126,200.00. Corporate insiders own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

