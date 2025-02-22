zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Shares Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 43,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 100,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZSPC shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of zSpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of zSpace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of zSpace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

