Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,937.46). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

