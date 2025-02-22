Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $940.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $818.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

