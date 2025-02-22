Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

