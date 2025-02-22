Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

