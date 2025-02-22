Cypress Capital LLC Sells 208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after buying an additional 479,485 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

NYSE:HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.13 and its 200 day moving average is $397.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

