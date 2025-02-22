International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

