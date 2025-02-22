Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

