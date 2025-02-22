Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 22nd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Nexstar Media Group are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $7.70 on Friday, hitting $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $10.37 on Friday, hitting $444.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,719. Adobe has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.16.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.26. 2,498,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,582. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. 5,326,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,238. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $149.56. 447,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.69.

