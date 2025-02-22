Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.94 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

