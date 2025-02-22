Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 213 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

