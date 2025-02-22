Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.05 and a 12 month high of $271.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

