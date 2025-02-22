Wrapped HBAR Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,482.36 or 0.99875842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,037.36 or 0.99415184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,967,702 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 191,523,439.83271842 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.21626929 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,775,005.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.