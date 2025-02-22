Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

